Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: U.S. Postal Service Unveils New Stamp For Black History Month

WEB EXTRA: U.S. Postal Service Unveils New Stamp For Black History Month

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: U.S. Postal Service Unveils New Stamp For Black History Month

WEB EXTRA: U.S. Postal Service Unveils New Stamp For Black History Month

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new Forever stamp on Thursday honoring Black History month and journalist Gwen Ifill.

Gwen Ifill's stamp is the 43rd Black Heritage stamp the postal service has issued.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Web Extra: Mitch Canham on upcoming season (1/28/20) [Video]Web Extra: Mitch Canham on upcoming season (1/28/20)

Canham talks about his upcoming first season as head coach.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Web Extra: Andy Armstrong on Canham (1/27/20) [Video]Web Extra: Andy Armstrong on Canham (1/27/20)

Armstrong talks about the excitement for the upcoming season.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.