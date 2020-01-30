WEB EXTRA: U.S. Postal Service Unveils New Stamp For Black History Month 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:18s - Published WEB EXTRA: U.S. Postal Service Unveils New Stamp For Black History Month The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new Forever stamp on Thursday honoring Black History month and journalist Gwen Ifill. Gwen Ifill's stamp is the 43rd Black Heritage stamp the postal service has issued.