Tyrann Mathieu says confidence and leadership of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes 'gives us great hope.'

SHOWS: AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES.

(JANUARY 30, 2020)(REUTERS-SEE RESTRICTIONS ABOVE) 1.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PLAYER TYRANN MATHIEU WALKING TO MICROPHONE.

2.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CHIEFS PLAYER TYRANN MATHIEU SAYING: "We've got a lot of personalities on the team.

I feel every team has great personalities on it.

None of those are greater than the quarterback.

I feel like those guys are right under the head coach and I feel like their energy is felt more than any other position group.

I always talk about him (Patrick Mahomes) being such a cool guy and so down to earth and to have all that success you can forget about who you are sometimes and I think he stayed true to that.

I feel like he's always been a leader.

That's how he walks.That's how he talks and as a team I think we feed off the fact that we have a confident quarterback.

Obviously a quarterback that can get it done athletically but mentally he's strong and so when we're down 24 points or if it's the fourth quarter and we need a play we know that our main guy is one of the strongest guys and I think that gives us great hope." 3.

CHIEFS HEAD COACH ANDY REID AT NEWS CONFERENCE 4.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) KANSAS CITY HEAD COACH ANDY REID AFTER BEING ASKED ABOUT PEOPLE ROOTING FOR HIM TO WIN SUPER BOWL, SAYING: "Yeah listen, I'm humbled by it.

I've got great guys here.

Friends likewise around the league that I've known a long time so I appreciate that but this is about this team and the guys that have worked so hard to get where they are right now.

The players, the coaches.

It's about the organization.

You'd love to say it's a one man-that's not what this is.

It's a team effort even getting to this position so it's not about one person at all." STORY: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday (January 30) he is humbled by the swelling support for him as a sentimental favorite to lift the Lombardi Trophy this Sunday.

Reid, 61, has been good throughout his NFL coaching career, which has included 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles and seven years with the Chiefs.

He is 207-128-1 in the regular season.

Only six coaches have more victories: Don Shula (328), George Halas (318), Bill Belichick (273), Tom Landry (250), Curly Lambeau (226) and Paul Brown (216).

Yet Reid is 14-14 in the playoffs, and he has yet to win a Super Bowl as a coach, losing in his lone attempt with the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2004 season.

A victory over the 49ers this weekend could permanently bolster his legacy.

(Production: David Grip)