Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Real or fake? Police seize millions in counterfeit items ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Real or fake? Police seize millions in counterfeit items ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Real or fake? Police seize millions in counterfeit items ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Real or fake? Police seize millions in counterfeit items ahead of Super Bowl LIV

A record-breaking $120 million worth of counterfeit NFL tickets and merchandise have been seized ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

djgreenhornet

DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Real or fake? Police seize millions in counterfeit items ahead of Super ... https://t.co/ewPppdIHkj via @YouTube 44 minutes ago

thewrightkansan

steve wright RT @arothfield: Real or fake? What you need to know before buying SBLIV gear https://t.co/JDBTZibU0w 7 hours ago

arothfield

Ariel Rothfield KSHB Real or fake? What you need to know before buying SBLIV gear https://t.co/JDBTZibU0w 7 hours ago

41actionnews

41 Action News Real or fake? Police seize more than $120M in counterfeit NFL items ahead of Super Bowl LIV @arothfield reports: https://t.co/ulas4xBYZq 7 hours ago

bookbootdotcom

BOOKBOOT RT @RealWineGuru: #Wine #Vino: Police seize fake Penfolds wines in Cambodia - report The home of the real Penfolds: the Magill Estate in So… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs super fan Eric Stonestreet revels in Super Bowl run [Video]Chiefs super fan Eric Stonestreet revels in Super Bowl run

Comedian Eric Stonestreet doesn’t hide his fandom for the Kansas City Chiefs, so he's relishing the team's run to Super Bowl LIV. 41 Action News anchor Kevin Holmes caught up with him in Miami.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:19Published

President Trump And Mike Bloomberg Unveil Dueling Super Bowl Ads [Video]President Trump And Mike Bloomberg Unveil Dueling Super Bowl Ads

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will go head-to-head with dueling political advertisements during the Super Bowl.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.