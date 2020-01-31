Jackson County Public Library expands the 'Library of Things'

Jackson county started its library of things in fall of 2018.

Back then- it was just a ukulele you could rent out.

It's slowly expanded in the last year and a half to include things like wireless hot spots, sewing machines, and telescopes.

Now its adding a dozen more items like projects, a metal detector, and an instant pot.

"i think with the ukele's in particular, there is a lot of potential for this program, so people started forming ukele groups, they would get together, they would use their library card to get the library community room free of charge, and practice together, play together, we started purchasing ukele music, so people could check out free services from the library and use them all."

You do need to be a library card holder to rent out the items. you can some try out the different items this saturday.

The medford library is holding a library of things mystery lab.

It's from 1:00 to 3:00 in the upstairs south wedge area.

