President Trump And Mike Bloomberg Unveil Dueling Super Bowl Ads

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s
President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will go head-to-head with dueling political advertisements during the Super Bowl.
Bloomberg and Trump Unveil Super Bowl Ads, Setting Up a Clash on the Airwaves

Michael R. Bloomberg’s campaign will air a 60-second ad promoting his record on gun control, while...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Bloomberg tackles gun violence, Trump touts victories in Super Bowl ads

Presidential hopefuls Michael Bloomberg and President Donald Trump will promote anti-gun violence and...
Reuters - Published


j_chatwani

Jaimini Chatwani RT @MatthewJshow: Getting real sick of Mike Bloomberg and his election propaganda commercials. Bloomberg is clearly suffering from a sever… 6 minutes ago

RaymondSStauff1

Raymond S Stauffer Sr Mike Bloomberg you need to shut the***up ! President Trump is our President and you need to respect the office… https://t.co/5ncJqksjm2 48 minutes ago

TolerForPres

Randy Toler RT @RandyToler2: As USA Green Party Co-Founder I am calling on Mike Bloomberg & USA President Trump to call for UN War Crimes Tribunals aga… 1 hour ago

Tom6402

Tom Jasky Mike Bloomberg Demagogue: a person, especially an orator or political candidate, who gains power and popularity by… https://t.co/fF2c2kwga5 1 hour ago

thomas09858170

thomas @NCforMike Looking forward to Mike Bloomberg pounding Trump into the dustbin of history and becoming the President… https://t.co/YxHRl4Pe8Z 2 hours ago

DSirbasku

DavidASirbasku 💯% assessment of the winning Democratic Ticket: Mike Bloomberg - President @MikeBloomberg @bloomberg_2020 And K… https://t.co/bKuWYIhIkA 2 hours ago

Ms_Wallace4

Lynese Wallace “Mike Bloomberg is the only candidate who will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump." That’s a choice 😒 https://t.co/xzjty5wrzc 2 hours ago

dlovely1

D. Love RT @Essence: "Mike Bloomberg is the only candidate who will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump." https://t.co/ugJrShQTdP 2 hours ago


Trump Launches Scathing Attack On Mike Bloomberg: 'The Biggest Clown' [Video]Trump Launches Scathing Attack On Mike Bloomberg: 'The Biggest Clown'

President Trump slammed Mike Bloomberg.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:36Published

The Super Bowl and Politics: How Trump, Bloomberg Campaigns Could Shape Future of Ad Spending During the Big Game [Video]The Super Bowl and Politics: How Trump, Bloomberg Campaigns Could Shape Future of Ad Spending During the Big Game

This year when there’s a break in the Super Bowl, two sides will be pitted against one another with the White House seemingly on the line. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:37Published

