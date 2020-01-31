Local designer makes strides in plus-size design

Alicia says: anna owns three store fronts right now but her dreams are bigger than those three stores, she wants to make an impact on her local community.

It's been years in the making.

Anna says: "i was bullied all my life for being a larger female" working to find a solution.

Anna says: "everybody that goes shopping is going to not like something about the way the clothes fit even online shopping when you get it in it may not always fit" and transforming that solution into a dream.

Anna says: "now they have a designing label that actually caters to them right here in the rogue valley" in 2009 anna opened creators gallery and boutique in jacksonville, and then ... anna says: "three years ago we launched our 1st plus-size designing label and we were picked up by todd folk from the producer of portland fashion week" since then, anna's designs have been featured in multiple fashion shows.

Anna says: "we've done about nine runway shows" right now she works with clients one-on-one, creating pieces that make women feel confident and comfortable in their own skin.

Anna says: "a lot of the ladies that come in here and they have me work for them they put it on and it makes him truly feel like $1 million they are so happy that they've got some thing that makes them feel beautiful and that's what it's all about" alicia says: "we have a link on our website, kdrv.com so that you can contact anna and learn more about sonshine apparel.

In medford, alicia rubin, newswatch 12."

