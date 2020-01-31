School safety on Tehama County ballot

School officials in tehama county are turning to voters to help pay for safety improvements..

Distrcit officals say security is thier top priority.

That's why they've placed a bond on the march 3rd ballot... it would allow the gerber union elementary school district upgrade its security.

If approved, "measure e"- money would be used to tighten school security, enhance student safety, and build state-of-the art classrooms. administrators tell me a "yes" on measure e would allow the district to receive over 5 million dollars in state matching grants.

Iadministrators tell me getting funding can be a challenge, but it's necessary.

Well one of the reasons is for safety reasons for our students...you know gerber is located near i-5 so we've had instances where we've had people on the run near our school and they have easy access to i-5 so i think its important to restructure our school so that we can keep our students safe.

School officials say measure "e" would have strict regulations- it would require annual audits to make sure the money is being used for... school imporivements and not for salaries.

The district would need a fifty-five percent nod for the measure to pass.

