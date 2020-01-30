Global  

WHO announces "public health emergency" for novel coronavirus outbreak

WHO announces 'public health emergency' for novel coronavirus outbreak

WHO announces "public health emergency" for novel coronavirus outbreak

With new cases of the novel coronavirus popping up around the world, the WHO took a major step Wednesday.

It’s now calling the disease a public health emergency.

Local health officials say there's no need for alarm here.

Jeremy Chen reports.
WHO Reconsiders A Coronavirus Health Emergency Declaration

WHO Reconsiders A Coronavirus Health Emergency DeclarationWatch VideoThe World Health Organization is once again considering declaring an international...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewHinduNews24Seattle TimesBangkok PostSifyBusiness Wire


World Health Organization declares global public health emergency over coronavirus outbreak

World Health Organization declares global public health emergency over coronavirus outbreakWorld Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom | Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesSifyTIMEPRAVDA



htcmm1997

Henrique Martins RT @CNET: Breaking: @WHO announces coronavirus is a public health emergency of international concern. https://t.co/tEUDg85uP0 2 hours ago

AndrewPermezel

Andrew Permezel D-G of the WHO, @DrTedros, praises China for their response to #2019nCoV. Announces a "public emergency of intl. c… https://t.co/0eWC5j0M2B 2 hours ago

FortenberryKa

Karen Fortenberry RT @thedailybeast: UPDATE: The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international conce… 3 hours ago

OfficialNews230

News230 WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency https://t.co/Ww2WZXQHOO https://t.co/33m4nXvtXk 4 hours ago

LisianeRuchins1

Lisiane Ruchinsque Martins RT @newhumanitarian: As @WHO announces that the outbreak of coronavirus is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, or PHEIC, he… 5 hours ago


WHO Declares Public Health Emergency Over Wuhan Coronavirus [Video]WHO Declares Public Health Emergency Over Wuhan Coronavirus

The WHO said it's worried about the virus reaching countries with weaker health systems.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:03Published

Coronavirus Declared Public Health Emergency Of International Concern [Video]Coronavirus Declared Public Health Emergency Of International Concern

The coronavirus is now being declared a public health emergency of international concern; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:51Published

