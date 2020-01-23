UO taking precautions against coronavirus

Upper 40s.

Now to the growing concern over the coronavirus.

It was first found in china and there have been cases in washington state and california.

As kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows us health officials in lane county and the university of oregon are keeping a close eye on the deadly virus according to a report by the university of oregon, there were more than 1800 students from china at the uo last year.

Pengfei qin is one of them.

He's from beijing and doesn't believe the coronavirus will reach here.

Sot: i have a classmate who is from wuhan but he just got a fever last week but i's all good.

Symptoms of the virus can seem like flu like symptoms including a cough and fever.

A spokesman for the university says students who believe they caught the virus shouldn't just head to the university of oregon health center for treatment.

They're first asking them to call health center staff to let them know.

My family is ok, my friends are ok so i'm too much worried about it sot: i would reassure people what we are seeing so far in china is not mass loss of life, we see it spread, , but were not seeing mass casualties.

Jason davis a spokesperson for lane county public health, says residents here in oregon shouldn't louse sleep over the virus stand upwhile there has been no confirmed reports of corona virus here in oregon.

Davis tells me earlier this month a resident went to their doctor, fearing they caught virus after visiting china.

Davis says the patient was isolated for a couple of hours until doctors were able to determine that it was not corona virus.

He says the experience has helped them prepare for the real thing if it comes to oregon.

Sot we got some direction to work with our providers.we also got some first-hand knowledge on what a case might look like and some of the criteria that we would need to check off.

And preparedness and prevention is always the best medicine and eugene i'm michel sevren kezi 9