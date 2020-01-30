Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chante Stonewall On Kobe Bryant, #GirlDad Hashtag

Chante Stonewall On Kobe Bryant, #GirlDad Hashtag

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Chante Stonewall On Kobe Bryant, #GirlDad Hashtag

Chante Stonewall On Kobe Bryant, #GirlDad Hashtag

DePaul women's basketball leading scorer Chante Stonewall was hit especially hard by the news of the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

DePaul Star Chante Stonewall Breaks Down In Tears Over Death Of Kobe Bryant [Video]DePaul Star Chante Stonewall Breaks Down In Tears Over Death Of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s death, along with his daughter, has been felt all over the world. That included here in Chicago with the DePaul women’s basketball team. Their leading scorer, Chante Stonewall, was..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:59Published

Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash [Video]Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash

Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash Leonard is questioning whether he will continue to use a helicopter in the wake of Bryant's death. Leonard commutes back-and-forth from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.