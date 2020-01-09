Global  

Hill continues to impress on the field, Reid impressed by him

Hill continues to impress on the field, Reid impressed by him
The game, too... &lt;&lt;(sot, tyreek faster than me, man.

I'm the cheetah, baby.") tyreek hill's not afraid to talk himself up...(sot, tyreek hill: "that's no disrespect to anyone in the nfl.

Nobody can beat me in a foot race.") mostly because he backs it up on (nat sound)but his head coach is also proud of his growth away from the game(sot, andy reid: "tyreek has done a nice job having signed the contract, but also his life off the field.")hill signed a new contract just before the start of the season...but all that was overshadowed by talk about alleged child abuse allegations that hill was eventually cleared of.(sot, tyreek hill: training camp soundbyte)reid sees the 4- year pro maturing before his eyes...(sot, andy reid: "lucky to have reid's belief in his players can be seen across the team...but believing in hill continues to pay dividends...while allowing hill to show off his personality and backing it up...(sot, tyreek hill: "i'm the fastest land animal in the world,



