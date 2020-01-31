Churchgoers shocked by lead pastor's sudden death

Church goers in springfield are still trying to process the sudden the death of their lead pastor--dave lanning.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live at the springfield faith center -- where lanning was well known beyond the walls of the church.

Dave lanning has been a pastor here at the springfield faith center for 25 years and his friend and fellow pasotr-- steve erickson--- says he only had one more year until retirment.

This death not only shocked a congregation but will be felt by a community he was very involved with.

He died sunday.

He had a heart attack hours after giving a sermon that day.

His friend and fellow pastor-- steve erickson--- says he only had one more year until retirment.

Erickson says he was involved with mentoring kids at local middle schools and high schools, he was president of the rotary club for a year, and was always calling the city to see what he and his congregation could do to make springfield a better community.

Erickson says he not only lost a pastor, but a friend.

When i think of a job well done, it him, that it erickson says he was always a phone call away for anyone in the community.

He thought of him like the ghost of christmas present--always jolly and full of life.

There will be a memorial service held at the eugene faith center saturday february 8th at 11 am.

Reporting live in springfield -- connor mccarthy, kezi