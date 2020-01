Local doctor talks about human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

OFFICIALS AREWATCHING WHAT'SHAPPENING ACROSSTHE COUNTRY AS FARAS CORONAVIRUS,BUT SAY IT'S STILLUNLCEAR JUST HOWEASILY THE ILLNESSSPREADS.NBC26'S JULIANAFALK HAS MORE ONWHAT EXPERTS ARERECOMMENDING.IT SEEMS SOMEPEOPLE ARE A BITMORE CONCERNEDABOUT THECORONAVIRUS, NOWTHAT THE FIRSTHUMAN TO HUMANTRANSMISSION OFTHE ILLNESS HASBEEN CONFIRMED INTHE UNITED STATES."Now that it now that it'ssetting into chicago, whoknows, it's getting closer."WHILE OTHERS...STILL AREN'T GETTINGTOO WORKED UPOVER IT."I'm not extremelyconcerned at this point, idon't really know enoughabout it.""I'm not concerned aboutit.

At least not right now."AND RIGHT NOW,HEALTH EXPERTSSAY..

THEY DON'TBELIEVE PEOPLESHOULD BE ANY MORECONCERNED ABOUTTHE CORONAVIRUS ASOTHER ILLNESSESSPREAD THE SAMEWAY."You know, i don't thinkright now we have a lot ofextra worry in the unitedstates.

Obviously wherepeople have beeninfected, they're takingprecautions there inpreventing the spread."DR. MARK COCKLEY ISTHE THEDACARECHIEF CLINICALOFFICER ANDPRESIDENT OF THECLINICALLYINTEGRATEDNETWORK.HE SAYS HE DOESN'TBELIEVE PEOPLESHOULD HAVE MORECONCERNS THANUSUAL WHENTRAVELING."Obviously watch out forsurfaces that you touchand hand sanitizers thatcan help out and becareful about again,touching your face, eyes,mouth where the virus canspread into your body andcause infection."AND PEOPLE AREKEEPING THOSEPRECAUTIONS INMIND."I constantly have myhand sanitizer all the timebecause i am out andabout."DR. COCKLEY ALSOSAYS IT'S IMPORTANTTO GET PLENTY OFSLEEP, EAT RIGHT,AND OF COURSEWASH YOUR HANDSTO HELP PREVENTANY TYPE OFRESPIRATORYILLNESS.JULIANA FALK NBC26.THEDACARE SAYSTHEY SCREEN ALLPATIENTS FORHISTORY OF TRAVELAND CURRENTSYMPTOMS.