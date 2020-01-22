Two Southern Miss alumni on the 49ers

Global  

The story of the San Francisco 49ers and their run to Super Bowl 54 can’t be told without Southern Miss.

The only two schools with more alumni on the current roster are Penn State and Stanford, leaving the Golden Eagles in plenty good company leading up to the big game.
- and what a big moment, for nick- mullens and tarvarius - moore... as told... by u-s-m's- passing king.

- - nat---> "congratulations 49ers!

Super bowl bound 54, - we'll see you in miami!"

A south beach super bowl awaits- for the san francisco - 49ers... led by franchise - quarterback jimmy - garappolo... and a nine-figure- contract... that appears to hav- been worth every penny.

- "he's been calm, cool, collecte all year, and it's been cool to- watch and learn from him."

Their insurance policy... is- u-s-m's all-time leading passer- in fact... the proud owner of - every major passing record, - at southern miss... it's a safe- bet nick mullens learned even - more, from his time in- hattiesburg... where he led the- golden eagles out of the depths- of a 23-game losing - streak... as just a true- freshman.

- "i think that experience has just helped me creating a - mindset.

You know it's- never going to be perfect.

You- know there's going to be ups an- downs.

But- the thing i learned most is jus- be the most consistent guy you- - - - can be each and every day.

Ever- rep, every throw, every play.

- just create a clear mind and be- a - consistent player and that'll - get you through anything and- that's kind of what i've stuck- by."

Hard to argue with the- - - - results... of becoming just the- 15th former golden eagle... on - super bowl roster.- the 16th... is a teammate twice- over... southern miss alum and- 49ers back-up free safety...- tarvarius moore.- "oh, it's awesome.

Yeah, we're always talking and it's cool to- have somebody that- you can kind of just fall back- on because you came from the- same place so we- kind of know each other a littl- bit more.

Especially two- - - - southern miss guys in the super- bowl, it's really cool for the- school."

Moore has actually played in al- 18 of san francisco's - games, this season... while - - - - mullens has yet to attempt a- pass.

- and yet... the four-year starte- out of u-s-m, is still just - one play away... from trying to- lead the 49ers, to their first- world championship... since - before he was born.

- "yeah, i don't think the mindse changes.

Every week i've- prepared like i'm the - starter, and you do as much as- you can to tell yourself you're- starting this week, - you're starting this week and s- you prepare like that.

Coach- talks about the - fear of failure, you're so- scared to fail that you prepare- - - - so hard and that's kind of how - go about it."

Mullens says a hotel room is th- perfect place to- prepare, for super bowl - sunday... away from all the - distractions, of the big game.- obviously... the biggest game..- of his entire life.

- "you barely think about making it to the nfl maybe that would- be pretty cool if i - made it to the nfl, much less - getting the opportunity to dres- out during the super- bowl.

And yeah, it kind of- out-does my goals and out-does- my dreams. but that's - why you play the game.

You see- how far you can go and how much- you can do- as a team, and here we are."

- a two-star prospect out of spai- park high school, in- alabama... mullens has turned - himself into a legitimate - n-f-l quarterback...- having carried the 49ers throug- the back-half, of the - 20-18 campaign... following a - season-ending knee injury, to - jimmy g... and a wrist injury,- to c-j beathard.- mullens threw for 285 yards per- game... and won the back-up - role, - for good... in a near-flawless- three-touchdown - game, against the oakland - raiders... in his n-f-l debut.- the 49ers and kansas city chief- will kick things off, at 5-30 - p-m sunday... on w-x-x-v, on-




