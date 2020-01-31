Fort Wayne art plan unveiled

Right now-- a plan is in place to make fort wayne an art staple.

The city's master art plan is unveiled .

The fort wayne public art commission's year of planning developed several proposed projects we will be able to see across the city.

Fox 55'sjentill neal tells us more about what makes the plan unique.

Jentill?

Chris, i was able to see the artwork myself and what would be displayed represents many things that make fort wayne what it is like the architecture, the history, and diversity.

You don't have to go a big city to see cool art on the street if it's right here at home in the summit city.<dan 03:07:58-03:08:14"we want to carry out the theme of it being accessible to all and being able to lift all voices in the city from social justice to civil rights.."

That's the point of the city's master art plan called "art for all".it will consist of nine displays across fort wayne- all focusing on the people who live here.> 03:07:26-03:07:42"we had over 2,000 individuals reply to surveys, be apart of our engagement process,and really give us great feedback about what they want and expect when it comes to public art across the city of fort wayne.having that much support has been really powerful."the pieces are expected to bring life to neighborhoods, and places downtown.

It also gives local artists like ?theoplis smith the third a chance to show their art on a city wide platform.03:13:44-"this creates a valid lane of we want you to create.

We want you to do more in the city.

We want you to be uplifted and inspired by your gifts and talents.baisden says it's becoming a reality thanks to the redevelopment commission -- and funding through the city .

Amanda golden is a consultant out of cleveland ohio, who says fort wayne offers plenty of opportunity for artistic space.<amanda 03:11:50-03:12:11"you guys have a lot of unused spaces or a lot of overlooked places like underpasses, bridges and entry ways into the community,alley ways between buildings, but those are really cool places for public use."

Residents were able to vote at tonight's event for which project they would like to see happen first and then work will begin from there.

Reporting live jentill neal ... fox 55 news.