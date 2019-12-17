'No one is above the law:'Group gathers to pressure state senator ahead of impeachment witness vote

Today a group of protesters gathered in downtown lexington to send a message to kentucky senators mitch mcconnell and rand paul during the trial.

That message?

No one is above the law.

Abc 36's carmen lofton has more on the "rally for truth"..

" carmen:" i spoke to protestor and they tell me they want the witnesses to be heard... " this rally is one of several that happened through out the state.

The protesters tell me they are here to put the pressure on kentucky senators mitch mcconnell and rand paul.

They want them to agree to call witnesses in the impeachment trial.

I spoke to organizer fiorella salazar before the rally.

She says there's enough evidence to prove the president's guilt.

"right now what we need to do is make sure the senators know what they need to do.

So a good outcome for today would be to rule yes we're gonna allow witnesses in the court so we can actually listen to their testimonies.

" "senator mitch mcconnell has said he doesn't have the votes to block a resolution to allow witnesses in the senate impeachment trial.... news that these protesters say make them hopeful.

In lexington carmen lofton abc 36 news."

