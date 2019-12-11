George County’s McKinnley Jackson will sign in February

- one week from today... george - county's mc-kinnley jackson - will make his long-awaited- college decision... at the- most high-profile national- signing day ceremony... in- the state.- the moment of truth has been se- for 9-30 a-m, on february - 5th... where he'll officially - put pen to paper, on a national- letter- of intent... with one of six- s-e-c schools.- and the four-star recruit is- truly playing it close to the - vest... having narrowed his - final list down to alabama... - auburn... georgia... l-s-u... - ole miss... and texas a&m.- last month... jackson was named- m-v-p of the mississippi- - alabama all-star game.- i have absolutely no idea where- he's going... and i can't wait.- -