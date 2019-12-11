George County’s McKinnley Jackson will sign in February 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published George County’s McKinnley Jackson will sign in February One week from today, George County’s McKinnley Jackson will make his long-awaited college decision at the most high-profile National Signing Day ceremony in the state.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

George County’s McKinnley Jackson will sign in February - one week from today... george - county's mc-kinnley jackson - will make his long-awaited- college decision... at the- most high-profile national- signing day ceremony... in- the state.- the moment of truth has been se- for 9-30 a-m, on february - 5th... where he'll officially - put pen to paper, on a national- letter- of intent... with one of six- s-e-c schools.- and the four-star recruit is- truly playing it close to the - vest... having narrowed his - final list down to alabama... - auburn... georgia... l-s-u... - ole miss... and texas a&m.- last month... jackson was named- m-v-p of the mississippi- - alabama all-star game.- i have absolutely no idea where- he's going... and i can't wait.- -







You Might Like



Tweets about this WXXV 25 RT @TheJeffTakeWXXV: Where George County’s McKinnley Jackson is spending the next 3-4 years of his life in cake form, Texas A&M. https://t.… 6 minutes ago Hunter Rye Cudd RT @TheJeffTakeWXXV: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ DL McKinnley Jackson (George County) picks TEXAS A&M and that’s a big Gig ‘Em here in Lucedale (@WXXV25/@ma… 8 minutes ago Jeff Haeger Where George County’s McKinnley Jackson is spending the next 3-4 years of his life in cake form, Texas A&M. https://t.co/VmcLnz9Hvr 9 minutes ago NolaOldies.com 4-star defensive lineman, All-American Bowl selection McKinnley Jackson announces his commitment https://t.co/4wXGyGaIwJ 23 minutes ago Nick Suss RT @clarionledger: George County senior defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson signs with Texas A&M, over Alabama, LSU and Auburn https://t.co… 32 minutes ago Clarion Ledger George County senior defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson signs with Texas A&M, over Alabama, LSU and Auburn https://t.co/tsfPUE05pD 32 minutes ago