Governor Tim Walz visits John Marshall

And minnesota governor tim walz is exemplifying that today á sitting down with john marshall students and the minnesota childrens cabinet in rochester.

Katie and george... no school district is perfect.

While john marshall high school is a fulláservice community school providing food and clothing to kids who need it.... superintenden t michael munoz still says students in rochester still face a lot of barriers to success.

Xxx before becoming governor á tim walz was a social studies teacher in mankato.

Now he's returning to the classroom á to talk with students about how (he can better their lives .

"i like the idea that a schoolteacher and someone who didn't plan on being in this office, i can be in this office.

Our democracy still works, i very much enjoy learning things."

He's learning from freshman will england.

"i used to want to be the president of the united states when i was in second grade, long abandoned that idea, i like politics, i really like history."

Walz insists á every student matters.

"we don't see any student as disposable, we don't see any student as one we can give up on."

Rochester public school's superintenden t michael munoz says students in the district face a lot of challenges.

"we have in our district about 500 students in our system that are homeless, they are in transition, how can you be expected to learn if you don't know where you are going to sleep tonight?"

Helping students succeed goes beyond lessons learned in homeroom.

"we have to do more than focus on teaching and learning, we have to look at mental health of our students and overall wellá being and try to address those barriers that are getting in the way of their learning."

It just goes to show á you can take the teacher out of the classroom... but you can't take the teacher out of this governor.

"it's great to know he cares á you always hear about politicians in campaign speeches, you to help students succeed... gov.

Walz has put together a task force to start looking at different ways of funding schools to help address any racial and siocioeconomic achievement gaps.

