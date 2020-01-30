Winner of Powerball in Bonita Springs 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:50s - Published Winner of Powerball in Bonita Springs The $394 Powerball winner got their ticket at a 711 in Bonita Springs on Bonita Beach Road. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Winner of Powerball in Bonita Springs OFFICE SAYS IT IS NOW WORKINGCLOSELY WITH THE MIAMI DADEPOLICE DEPARTMENT.IF YOU BOUGHT A POWERBALL TICKETIN BONITA SPRINGS, NOW’S THETIME TO LISTEN UTHE WINNING 394-MILLION-DOLLARTICKET WAS SOLD AT THE 7-11 ONBONITA BEACH ROAD.OUR JESSICA ALPERN STOPPED BYTHE WINNING LOCATION TODAY TOTALK, AS PEOPLE WERE LINING UPTO SEE WHO THE LUCKY WINNER IS!T’S THE AGE OLD QUESTION -- WHATWOULD YOU DO IF YOU WON THELOTTERY?Sam Mazzola, Regular customer:57 I have seven children, 11grandchildren so you can imaginewhere it would all goFOR ONE LUCKY POWERBALL WINNERIN BONITA SPRINGS, THAT DREAMWILL SOON BE A REALITY!THE FLORIDA LOTTERY CONFIRMEDTHE WINNING 394-MILLION-DOLLARTICKET WAS SOLD AT THE 7-11 ONBONITA BEACH ROAD.:39 My friend called me, I’mgetting ready to go play golf.He goes the ticket was sold onBonita Beach I said get out ofhere, I got my ticket and I gota rush in my bodyLIKE MANY SAM MAZZOLA RANINSIDE, WITH FINGERS CROSSED...HOPING HE MIGHT BE THE LUCKYWINNER.BUT...:26(shows ticket)This is a loser(funny face)BUTT TO:53Now I gotta go to work!THE FRANCHISEE OF THIS LOCATIONSAYS THE TICKET WAS PURCHASEDWEDNESDAY NIGHT AROUND 7:15 P-M.HE TELLS US IT’S BEEN QUITEEXCITING SEEING ALL HIS REGULARSRUSHING IN TO SEE WHO WON.SOTS:Nour Obeissy, Franchisee1:24Now they know we have the luckymachineBUTT TO:18Very very very exciting Icouldn’t believe it, somebody inBonita Springs won thePowerball, you always heardifferent states and citieswinning the big one now I thinkit’s Bonita Springs’ turn.THAT WINNER WILL BE ABLE TO WALKAWAY WITH $274.6 million IF THEYCHOOSE THE CASH OPTION.WHILE HE HOPED IT MIGHT BE HIM,MAZZOLA SAYS HE’S JUST HAPPY FORWHOEVER SNAGGED THAT WINNINGTICKET!Sam Mazzola, Regular customer:30 Somebody’s blessed that





