Accused killer's mom says Kyle Yorlets could have been saved

When Nashville musician KyleYorlets was gunned down inFebruary 20-19... an entirecity came to recognize hiface."I lay in my bed at nightand I picture his face all thetime.

I think about them allthetime, especially his mom."For the mother of the accusedkiller, 16-year-old DecorriusWright, even the sight of menwho look like Yorlets canbring her to tearsMartineWright: "All I saw was Mr.Kyle's face.

All I saw was hisface because the man looked somuch like him.Imagining whatYorlets' mother must befeeling... also makes her cry."When I seen her in court forthe first time, I couln't evenlook at her because I knew howhurt she was because I wouldbe hurt if my childwas takenaway from me.

So, yes, I thinkabout Mr. Kyle and his familyall the time."Martine Wrightremembers the moment she firstlearned Decorrius was introuble.Martine: "The onlything I could do was stand onmy front porch - it wasnighttime - and look up intothe sky and yell and screamout Decorrious what have youdone.

What have y'all done?"Phil (1:44:14): "You weredevastated."Martine: "YesLooking back, Decorrius' momsays the little boy... sheraised by herself for thefirst six years of his life...could never have committedsuch a horrible crime"He waslike an average child - youknow, playful, loved to playwith his friends outside."Heloved his brother, his sister."One picture stands out in hermind."He looks so innocent andloveable."But around age 12...something happened withDecorrius."Not listening tothe teachers and beingsuspended.He was expelledfrom school, sent toalternative school, where healso got kicked out.Mentalhealth professionalsdisagnosed him with A-D-H-Dand gave him medication, butMartine couldn't be there togive it to him."I worked everymorning, so I wasn't able togive Decorrious hismedications in the morningtime.

So I had the school togive it to him after he eatbreakfast every morning.

Sothe school ended up letting meknow that they couldn't makeDecorrious take the medicineif he didn't want to take it.So basically he wasn't on themedication like he should havebeen.At 13, Decorrius wasarrested with some other kidsin a stolen car.He was given aprobation officer and put onpre-trial diversion.But, whenhis mother tried to report hewas acting out, she says shegot nowhere."So the people whoI talked to, I'm like so whois his PO.

No one never gaveme any information about it.

Inever heard anything elseabout a POPhil: "Nothinghappened to him?"Martine:"Nothing happened."Phil: "Doyou think that was part of theproblem?"Martine: "Yes.""Smallthings leads up to big things.You know when you start doingsmall things and not bepunished for it, thensometimes you are going tofeel like, well, I can go outand steal another car."AndDecorriucontinued to runaway.Police would pick him up,take him to Juvenile Court,where they would call hismother... to take him backhome... and start all overagain.Martine: "They basicallytold me in front of Decorrius,in Decorrious' face that theydon't do anything aboutrunaways."Phil (1:43:30): "Andyour reaction to that was?"Martine: "I was very upset.First of all, I was upsetbecause she said this in frontof Decorrius.

By them tellingme in his face that they don'tdo anything, hefeel like,well, I can stay out all nightwhenever I get ready."It was acycle that would keeprepeating.Martine triedcalling various juvenilefacilities that might be ableto help - before her son gotinto real trouble."Basicallywhat they was telling me wasDecorrius had to have seriouscharges in order for them toaccept them.

So one day Icalled DCS to ask DCS what didI need to do.

Once I calledthem, they mademe feel like Iwas crazy for calling DCS onmyself.Phil: "You just wantedsome help in raising thischild."Martine: "Not as muchfor raising him, but to gethim back on the right track."In late 20-18, Martine sentDecorrius to Mississippi for afew months to live with hisdad.But when hegot home inDecember, the cyclecontinued... arrested againfor auto theft... picked upagain for running away... themost recent time just threedays before Kyle Yorlets wouldbe shot.Again, Juvenile Courtcalled her to come pick up hertroubled sonMartine: "Ididn't think it was a goodidea.

That's why I didn'tanswer the phone - because Iknew what they wanted.

Andthey kept calling and calling,so I eventually answered thephone.

I asked them what if Idon't come and get him."Phil(1:43:16): "And their answerwas?"Martine: "Their answerwas, well, we will have tofile child neglect charges."Phil (1:43:21): "Against you?"Martine: "Against me, yesEven when she went to JuvenileCourt, Martine says she warneda guard about social mediaposts showing that Decorriuswas fooling around with guns.Martine: "She told mebasically there wasn'tanything they could do aboutit."Phil: "There was nothingthey could do."Martine: "Yes."Back home, he took off again.Eventually, police called hismom to let her know Decorriuswas finally in custody... oneof the five juveniles arrestedfor the murder of Kyle Yorlets."I can't say that I blame thesystem, because the systemisn't the one who pulled thetrigger.

I blame thesystemsome, but at the end of theday Decorrious, he's the onewho pulled the trigger.

Theysay he's the one who pulledthe trigger."Phil: "You thinkthe system failed Decorrious?"Martine (1:25:53): "Yes, I do.""If they would have been therewhen I was reaching for help,maybe he could have been savedfrom this." And wheDecorriusand three other juveniles wereallowed to escape back inNovember, his mother wasfurious."You know if a childcan leave the facility andthey've been locked up foralmost a year, that's whatthey are going to do -especially when they don'tknow when they'll ever be ableto get out again.

So I blamethe system once again forthat."Now prosecutors areasking that Decorrius betransferred to the adultsystem and tried as an adult."I feel like, of course, hehas to dsome kind of timebecause Mr. Kyle was aninnocent victim, but not hiswhole life.Still, she wondershow things might have beendifferent - for her son andfor Kyle Yorlets - if thesystem had not been so broken."This is like a nightmare tome and my family, a nightmarethat I wouldn't want no otheparents or family to gothroug