Facemasks Flying Off Shelves As Coronavirus Spreads To US
Alexandria Hoff reports.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Facemasks Flying Off Shelves As Coronavirus Spreads To US WHO ARE INFECTED.213 OF THEM HAVE DIED.WELCOME TO "EYE-WITNESS NEWS" AT10:00 NOW STREAMING ON CBSNPHILLY.I'M UKEE WASHINGTON.AND I'M JESSICA KARTALIJA.THERE ARE SIX CASES OFCORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATESINCLUDING THE FIRST PERSON TOPERSON INFECTION.ALEXANDRIA HOFF IS LIVE ATPHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONALAIRPORT WHERE SELECT PASSENGERSARE NOW BEING SCREENED.ALEX?Reporter: WELL, JESSICA,UKEE, THAT IS RIGHT.AND EVEN PRIOR TO THIS ADVISORYNOT TO TRAVEL TO CHINA, 20AIRPORTS ACROSS THE UNITEDSTATES INCLUDING HERE INPHILADELPHIA HAVE BEEN SCREENINGPASSENGERS WHO ARRIVE ONCONNECTING FLIGHTS THAT HAVECOME THROUGH CHINA.THEY'VE BEEN DOING SO BUTSOMETHING ELSE WE HAVE NOTICEDEVEN ON PASSENGERS WHO HAVE BEENTRAVELING DOMESTICALLY SOME HAVEBEEN WEARING FACE MASKS ANDTHEY'RE BECOMING HARDER ANDHARDER TO FIND.THE DEMAND FOR FILTERING FACEPIECE RESPIRATORS HISTORICALLYBELONGED TO.DRYWALL CONTRACTORS,CONTRACTORS THAT DO CLEANOUTS,RESTORATION CLEANOUTS ISBASICALLY WHAT THEY'RE FOR.Reporter: BUT LIKE MANY OTHERLOCAL SUPPLY STORESPHILADELPHIA'S FAIRMOUNTHARDWARE A NEW NEED FOR MASKSPECIFICALLY THE N 95 MODEL.TODAY WE SOLD 41 BOXES.BOXES.YEAH, 41 CASES OR 41 BOXES OF20.BACK-TO-BACK.REPORTER: THIS INVENTORYSQUEEZE COINCIDES WITH GROWINGCONCERNS OVER THE NEWCORONAVIRUS ESPECIALLY AFTER AHANDFUL OF CASES OF LANDED HEREIN THE US.ACCORDING TO THE CDC AMERICANSSHOULD NOT FEEL THE NEED TO WEARFACE MASKS TO PREVENT CATCHINGTHE CORONAVIRUS.IN FACT THERE'S NOT MUCHEVIDENCE THAT SHOWS THEY HELP.WHERE THEY DO SERVE A PURPOSEWHEN WORN ON AN ALREADY SICKPERSON ACCORDING TO DR. ESPER.IF THEY ARE FEELING THEY HAVESYMPTOMS WE ASK THEM TO PUT ON AMASK WHEN THEY'RE COMING TOWAITING ROOMS OR THE EMERGENCYDEPARTMENT OR WHEN THEY'RE GOINGINTO A PUBLIC SPACE.THEY WANT TO KNOW HOW MUCHMORE WE HAVE IN OUR WAREHOUSEBECAUSE THEY WANT TO BUY THEBALANCE.Reporter: THE DEMAND LOCALLYREMAINS BUT RETAILERS SUSPECT ITIS NOT REALLY FOR LOCAL USE.INSTEAD THEY THINK CUSTOMERS AREEITHER SHIPPING THE MASKS TORELATIVES IN ASIA WHERE THEY ARELARGELY SOLD OUT OR ARE THEYSELLING THEM ON LINE.THEY'RE PROBABLY FIVE, SIXTIMES THE PRICE OF RETAIL RIGHTNOW ON eBAY.WE SAW A BOX OF 20 ON eBAY FOR$149.REPORTER: TO PUT THAT INPERSPECTIVE, TYPICAL RETAIL FORTHAT SAME BOX WOULD BE $24.NOW, MEDICAL EXPERTS SAY THEREIS ONE CLEAR REASON THAT PEOPLECOULD WEAR MASKS WHERE IT COULDSERVE A PURPOSE, AND THAT WOULDBE THAT YOU'RE LESS INCLINED TOTOUCH YOUR NOSE AND YOUR MOUTH





