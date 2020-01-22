Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local health officials assure public after WHO declaration on coronavirus outbreak

Local health officials assure public after WHO declaration on coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Local health officials assure public after WHO declaration on coronavirus outbreak

Local health officials assure public after WHO declaration on coronavirus outbreak

With new cases of the novel coronavirus popping up around the world, the WHO took a major step Wednesday.

It’s now calling the disease a public health emergency.

Local health officials say there's no need for alarm here.

Jeremy Chen reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China virus death toll rises to nine as pandemic fears mount

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 440 confirmed...
Reuters - Published

Chinese Canadians, health officials taking stand against 'unfair stigmatization' during coronavirus outbreak

Amid growing fears around an outbreak of a new coronavirus, Chinese Canadians and public health...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeremyChenKTNV

Jeremy Chen With new cases of the novel #coronavirus popping up around the world, the WHO took a major step Wednesday. It’s now… https://t.co/STxnkxkLSE 1 hour ago

MarcellaNews8

Marcella Lee What #SanDiego Asian restaurants and grocery stores are doing to assure public these areas are safe, as people fear… https://t.co/2g0DItKmLV 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO announces 'public health emergency' for novel coronavirus outbreak [Video]WHO announces "public health emergency" for novel coronavirus outbreak

With new cases of the novel coronavirus popping up around the world, the WHO took a major step Wednesday. It’s now calling the disease a public health emergency. Local health officials say there's no..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

LASD Urges Public To Check Official Sources For Coronavirus Information After Hoax Email [Video]LASD Urges Public To Check Official Sources For Coronavirus Information After Hoax Email

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the Carson station became aware of the letter and immediately contacted public health officials who confirmed it was fake.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.