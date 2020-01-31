Global  

Clint Bowyer beyond thrilled Chiefs playing in Super Bowl

"It's just unbelievable.

Can you believe this?

Miami, 50 years in the making," Clint Bowyer said.

"As a fan, it just feels so good.

Look, it says the Chiefs on it right there.

There's signage everywhere.

Soon as you got off the plane, it's like, we've made it."
