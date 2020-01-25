Global  

Savannah teen battling cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets

Savannah teen battling cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets
A 14-year-old boy from Savannah, Missouri, helped announce the winner of Super Bowl tickets at Union Station Friday from City Lifestyle Will Walker has been fighting cancer since he was 9. A GoFundMe..

