Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local doctor talks about human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Local doctor talks about human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Local doctor talks about human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Local doctor talks about human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first case of coronavirus spreading human-to-human in the United States.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kuldre

K. Andre' Gladden RT @wbaltv11: A local doctor talks with 11 News about what you need to know about the potentially deadly coronavirus, tonight at 11:00pm. h… 6 days ago

wbaltv11

WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore A local doctor talks with 11 News about what you need to know about the potentially deadly coronavirus, tonight at… https://t.co/kNZPY0Vd4V 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Officials Confirm 1st Case Of Human-To-Human Transmission Of Coronavirus In U.S. [Video]Health Officials Confirm 1st Case Of Human-To-Human Transmission Of Coronavirus In U.S.

This Illinois case is the second confirmed case in the United State.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:48Published

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.