Loss.

- - here on the gulf coast... we- talk a lot of biloxi shuckers - baseball... but how about a - little bit of love, for the - a-t-l...- with spring training, right - around the corner.- braves in the midst of a busy - off-season... after last year's- early playoff exit, in the- n-l-d- s... at the hands of the- st.

Louis - cardinals.- part of that hectic winter- includes signing the former - cardinal marcell ozuna, to a- one- year free agent deal... to- replace - that middle-of-the-lineup power- bat... in the wake of josh- donaldson's departure, to the - minnesota twins.- the braves also picked up king- felix hernandez from seattle, t- bolster the rotation... giving- the reigning champions of the - n-l east a lot of hope, heading- into 20-20... according to- general manager alex- anthopoulos... who was the- keynote speaker, at an event in- jackson... last night.- - "it's been a busy offseason for us.

We- had a lot of free agents so we- had a lot of work to get done.- we're glad with the - moves we were able to make.

The- division is going to be tough.

- think the nl east is- the only division in baseball - last year that had four teams - .500 and above.

It felt like- everybody got better.

The - marlins are starting to build - towards getting back- to winning and they added some- pieces and all of the other - teams are trying to get - back to the playoffs, so it's - going to be a grind and going t- be a challenge but we - like the way the club looks - going into spring."

- - - braves pitchers and catchers- report first to spring training- on february 12th... with the- position players not too far- behind...