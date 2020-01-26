Global  

50p coins to mark Brexit Day

50p coins to mark Brexit Day

50p coins to mark Brexit Day

Around three million Brexit 50p coins will start showing up in people’s pockets and wallets when they enter banks, post offices and shops from Friday.

Another seven million of the coins, minted to mark the UK’s departure from the EU, will enter circulation later this year.

People who do not want to wait to spot a Brexit 50p in their loose change could go online instead and buy a commemorative coin.
