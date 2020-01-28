Global  

State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China Due To Coronavirus

Earlier in the day American Airlines pilots union sued airline to stop flights to China.
U.S. State Department warns Americans against China travel over virus

The U.S. State Department increased its travel advisory for China on Thursday, as the death toll from...
Americans urged not to travel to China over coronavirus concerns

The U.S. State Department is raising its travel warning over the deadly coronavirus, urging Americans...
Latest On Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Latest On Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

The State Department has issued a new warning urging Americans against traveling to China. It comes as the country has confirmed almost 10,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 200 deaths. CBS2's..

U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq [Video]U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

A new U.S. State Department travel advisory raised the warning for China to the same level as Iraq and Afghanistan as confirmed cases worldwide surpass SARS. Michelle Hennessy reports.

