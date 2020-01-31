A crash involving multiple vehicles brought traffic to a standstill on I-287 in Westchester County on Thursday.

The Pauper, the Witch, and the Outlaw ☭ "Officer H.B. Gnome has been placed on administrative duty following a use of force incident involving a local poss… https://t.co/2n4mveLarE 6 days ago

Haley RT @lumberjakeass : "Officer H.B. Gnome has been placed on administrative duty following a use of force incident involving a local possum an… 6 days ago

The bigot of Oz (Khalifa-e-hind) RT @vsirnate : @project_polis "Several people testified that hospital authorities and medical officers denied emergency medial care to even… 2 days ago