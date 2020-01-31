coronavirus spread

The united states reported its first case of person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus... as the world health organization delcares the virus as a global health emergency as the number of people infected in the u-s climbed to 6 cases, people here at home are concerned... news 15's leigha mcneil spoke to experts who tell us what to look out for.

"i hear about it in china, but now it's at home.

Now, it makes us worry that someone's going to bring it where we are."

The newest strand of the corona virus has some locals on edge after reports of person-to-person transmission in chicago."i'm just really nervous about it affecting others here like it's closer to us now.""no one is at risk at this point in the united states unless they have traveled to the part of the world where this virus is circulating or they have contact to someone with this virus."

Though the death toll has risen to over 200 for the virus... dr. tina stifanski with the office of public of health says containment is still key with any new virus."the goal of these alerts, travel advisories is to really make sure we all understand the severity of what could happen and we avoid unnecessary exposure."

The new virus comes with some familliar symptoms that can only be tested and confirmed by public health officials ."we're seeing this new virus circulate but in most of the cases, the great majority of the cases are in china and those individuals are experiencing mostly respiratory symptoms fever cough or shortness of breath."

Standup: though there are still many things we don't know about this new strain of the coronavirus doctors stifinski says remembering to do simple things like washing your hands on a regular basis can be detrimental in fighiting the spread of virsuses or even other sicknesses as simple as the common cold."handwashing you know covering your mouth with your arm trying to keep yourself healthy and well that's the best way to prevent any sprayed of infection" if you planned on cheking china off your travel bucket list dr. stifinski says you may want to wait a while until the virus is contained "thoes indviduals who have travel plans to china should rethink that travel to that area should be limited."in lafayette, leigha mcneil, news 15 dr. stifinski says elderly and those with weakened immune systems have greater risk of catching the disease... and at this time there is no cure for this strand of the coronavirus.

