Kushner Said Washington Wants US To Wait On Annexation In The West Bank

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Washington wants Israel to wait.

He said they hope Israel waits until after the March 2 election before making any moves toward settlement annexation in the West Bank.

This comes after President Donald Trump announced a U.S. peace plan.

Although the plan has been praised by Israel, Palestinians rejected the plan.

According to Reuters, Kushner accused Palestinians of playing “the victimhood card.”
