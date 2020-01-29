Newport Beach Community Holds Vigil for Alyssa Altobelli, Killed With Her Parents in Helicopter Crash 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:53s - Published Newport Beach Community Holds Vigil for Alyssa Altobelli, Killed With Her Parents in Helicopter Crash Friends mourning the loss of Alyssa Altobelli gathered at a Newport Beach park Thursday to remember the 14-year-old who died alongside her parents in Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Newport Beach Community Holds Vigil for Alyssa Altobelli, Killed With Her Parents in Helicopter Crash HER HEARTBROKEN FRIENDS HAVEHER HEARTBROKEN FRIENDS HAVEGATHERED FOR A VIGIL TONIGHTGATHERED FOR A VIGIL TONIGHTSHIP.SHIP.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Theresa Smith RT @KTLA: Friends grappling with unexpected death of Alyssa Altobelli gather at Newport Beach park to remember the 14-year-old who died alo… 2 minutes ago Cathlene Sareli Newport Beach Community Holds Vigil for Alyssa Altobelli, Killed With Her Parents in Helicopter Crash https://t.co/LIIDfjiG1N 35 minutes ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Remembering Coach Altobelli Three Chico State baseball players played under Coach Altobelli at Orange Coast Community College. Altobelli was one of nine victims who died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant. Credit: KHSLPublished 1 day ago Table Talk - Kobe Bryant A helicopter crash Sunday took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, Alyssa, Keri and John Altobelli, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The tragedy was a blow to fans.. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished 2 days ago