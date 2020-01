Free Super Bowl party at 'Clematis by Night'

THE WATERFRONT FOR A FREEPRE-SUPER BOWL PARTY.THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE SHOWED UPFOR FOOD, FUN AND GREAT MUSICON CLEMATIS STREET.OUR TODD WILSON IS THERE NOW... FOR SUPER CLEMATIS BNIGHT!

TODD?THE WEATHER IS PERFECT, THEATMOSPHERE IS CHILL AND MUSICIS ROCKING.

.

.WHAT ELSE COULDYOU ASK FO<< NATS: (TRACK) THE PALMBEACH LAKES HIGH SCHOOMARCHING BAND KICKED THINGSOFF FOR THE NIGHT.

NATS:(TRACK) FOLKS STARTED STARTEDSHOWING UP EARLY TO THISEVENT.

GOOD VIBES WERE IN THEAIR.

(SOT 1:00:56)NICOLE KALIL10SEC HOW COULD YOU NOT COMEOUT WITH THE MOST EXCITINGWEEKEND IS UPON US JUST DOWNTHE STREET.

AND I WILL BE INMIAMI FOR THE WEEKEND BUT WHENI HEARD ABOUT THIS EVENT ICOULDN'T, I JUST COULDN'T MISSIT.

NATS: (TRACK) THISCELEBRATION IS BILLED AS THELARGEST PREGAMES PARTY AHEADOF THE SUPER BOWL AND IT'SHAPPENING ON THE WATERFRONT.WHAT SUPER BOWL PARTY WOULD BETOP NOTCH WITHOUT FOOD.

ONHAND THERE WAS A BOOTH FORMEXICAN FOOD, THAT LOOKS GOOD.THERE WERE BBQ VENDORS ANDVENDORS SELLING TRINKETS.FOLKS HAVE BEEN ANTICIPATINGTHIS NIGHT.

(SOT1:05:30)CHARITY WATKINS.

9SECI'VE BEEN SEEING IT ON THEINTERNET FOR THE PAST TWOWEEKS AND I LOOKED FORWARD TOPARTICIPATING IN SORT OF SUPBOWL EVENT.

SINCE I CAN'T GOTO THE GAME I MIGHT AS WELLPARTICIPATE HERE LOCALLY.NATS: (TRACK) TONIGHT'SHEADLINER.

.

.

SMASH MOUTH.AND AS SOON AS THEY HIT THESTAGE THEY ROCKED IT.

LOTS OFPEOPLE SHOWED UP FOR THISCONCERT.

(SOT 59:51:23) .

3SWHERE ELSE ARE YOU GOING TOCATCH SMASH MOUTH FOR FREE.SINCE THIS IS A PRE-SUPER BOWLPARTY I HAD TO ASK FOLKS WHO'SGOING TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL.WELL MY UN-SCIENTIFICDISCOVERY TELLS ME IT'S GOINGTO BE THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS.TW, WPTV NC 5.WITH THE EXTRA VISITOR