John Andretti dies at 56

John Andretti dies at 56John Andretti dies at 56
John Andretti dies at 56

Last friday.//// it's been a tough week for the sports world... they say death comes in threes... hopefully this is it for a while.

Kobe bryant died on sunday á then former viking chris doleman on tuesday... and today we learned that john andretti has lost his battle with colon cancer.

He's raced in nearly everything á but spent majority of his time in the nascar cup series á running 393 races á winning two of them.

In 1994 á he became the first driver to ever run the indy 500 and a nascar race in the same



John Andretti Dead - NASCAR Driver Dies at 56 After Battle with Colon Cancer

NASCAR and IndyCar racer John Andretti has sadly died after his battle with colon cancer. He was...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com Denver Post


John Andretti dies of cancer at age 56

IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti has died at age 56 after a long battle with cancer, Andretti...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times Denver Post



Tweets about this

GrahamHWilson

Graham Wilson Sad news. Got to know John pretty well when I was working with @WardBurtonWBWF and Hardee's Racing in the NASCAR Wi… https://t.co/EXNi3njTdr 1 minute ago

CantBNick

B. Nick 🏁 Racist ppl was making fun of Kobe's death... Then their beloved Nascar driver John Andretti dies... Tis life... 3 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti, a son of one of America's most famous motor racing families, has died of c… https://t.co/Jd85sZYljR 4 minutes ago

AshBoesch

Ashlee Boeschenstein Adams RT @NASCAR: John Andretti passes away at the age of 56 after battle with colon cancer: https://t.co/Ac8gHk4Qxm https://t.co/AXxhXHloBa 6 minutes ago

SamHorton5

Samantha Horton RT @WFYINews: John Andretti, the first driver to attempt the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's 600-mile race in North Carolina on the same day,… 8 minutes ago

farr_glenda

Glenda Farr RT @IndyCaronNBC: Rest in peace, John Andretti. https://t.co/jjqMf4vAlX 9 minutes ago

mal045

Marcia Brownlee RT @CBS4Indy: .@IMS lights up its pylon for John Andretti #RIPJohnAndretti #CheckItForAndretti https://t.co/JgHYQT0hhk https://t.co/IEhTvFt… 12 minutes ago

RichardSParsons

Richard S Parsons RT @RACERmag: John Andretti, nephew of Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti and first cousin to Andretti Autosport team owner Michael, ha… 14 minutes ago


John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56 [Video]John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56

John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56 The versatile driver died after a battle with colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017. NASCAR President Steve Phelps, via statement John..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11

