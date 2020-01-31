Tom Brady sends cryptic tweet



Tweets about this Ryan Urquhart Tom Brady is now that girl from middle school who sends a cryptic melodramatic tweet except the entire world actual… https://t.co/PsksiWRnes 5 hours ago Branded Sports Tom Brady Sends A Cryptic Tweet That Hints He Might Be Leaving https://t.co/AvPezRAF26 5 hours ago Bootys and Blogs Tom Brady Sends A Cryptic Tweet That Hints He Might Be Leaving https://t.co/YUYgqAmunz https://t.co/4v3Gkp506i 5 hours ago