FBI now involved in ongoing search for missing 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the ongoing search for a missing/endangered 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy who went missing Monday afternoon, and the task force investigating his disappearance is organizing a team of volunteers to start searching for him.
