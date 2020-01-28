FBI now involved in ongoing search for missing 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:48s - Published FBI now involved in ongoing search for missing 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the ongoing search for a missing/endangered 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy who went missing Monday afternoon, and the task force investigating his disappearance is organizing a team of volunteers to start searching for him.

