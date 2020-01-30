Global  

Mark Zuckerberg Opens Up About Facebook Scandals

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Facebook posted record revenue in Q4 2019 at $21.1 billion, having a 25 percent growth from the period of the year prior.

According to Business Insider, the number was the slowest quarterly sales growth for the company.

Mark Zuckerberg spoke out about his company and the scandal it faced in the past years.

He said:“My goal for the next decade isn’t to be liked but to be understood.” Zuckerberg said they would communicate their views more clearly instead of worrying about offending people.
