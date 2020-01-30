Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa > Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally

Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally

Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally

Supporters of President Trump shrugged off the impeachment trial and instead focused on the upcoming Iowa caucus and slamming his opponents at an Iowa campaign rally on Thursday (January 30).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally

As the second day of the question-and-answer phase of the Senate impeachment trial came to a close in the Senate, Republican supporters dressed in red called Trump's trial a hoax.

"It's nothing but a damn joke.

From day one, from day one, they have tried to nullify the election results of 2016.

That's what this is all about," said 77-year-old Bob Christensen, from Johnson, Iowa.

Next week Iowa will host the first presidential nominating contest.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Goes On Frenzied Impeachment Retweet Spree Promoting an InfoWars Regular and a Conspiracy Loving Sex Coach

Trump Goes On Frenzied Impeachment Retweet Spree Promoting an InfoWars Regular and a Conspiracy Loving Sex CoachPresident Donald Trump retweeted a series of tweets from random Trump supporters, and even a...
Mediaite - Published

Trump supporters line up for Iowa campaign rally

President Trump's supporters lined up early for a campaign rally in Iowa. It's part of an effort to...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Rallies in Des Moines Ahead of Iowa Caucuses [Video]President Trump Rallies in Des Moines Ahead of Iowa Caucuses

President Trump was in Des Moines on Thursday holding a campaign rally amid the impeachment trial.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 01:21Published

Joe Lieberman gives 'high marks' to Trump's Iran policy [Video]Joe Lieberman gives 'high marks' to Trump's Iran policy

Former Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman tells Larry why he gives "high marks" to Donald Trump's Iran policy. Plus, his take on the Senate impeachment trial and the 2020 Democratic..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.