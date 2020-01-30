Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally

As the second day of the question-and-answer phase of the Senate impeachment trial came to a close in the Senate, Republican supporters dressed in red called Trump's trial a hoax.

"It's nothing but a damn joke.

From day one, from day one, they have tried to nullify the election results of 2016.

That's what this is all about," said 77-year-old Bob Christensen, from Johnson, Iowa.

Next week Iowa will host the first presidential nominating contest.