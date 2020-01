Tulsa native Josh Jacobs featured in Super Bowl ad from Kia

Tulsa native Josh Jacobs featured in Super Bowl ad from Kia LESS THAN 72 HOURS AWAY.. INTHE 3RD QUARTER OF SUNDAY'SBROADCAST.. TULSA NATIVE,JOSH JACOBS.. WILL BEFEATURED IN AN AD, FROMKIA..MUCH OF THE COMMERCIAL..--SHOT HERE IN TULSA--..FOCUSING (OF COURSE) ONJACOBS' DIFFICULT CHILDHOOD,AND INCREDIBLE PATH TO THEN-F-L.. AND SEEKING TOSHINE A LIGHT ON YOUTHHOMELESSNESS.. OF COURSE,JACOBS.. DRAFTED BY THERAIDERS LAST YEAR.. RAN FORMORE THAN A-THOUSAND YARDSIN HIS ROOKIE SEASON.. ASHORT DOCUMENTARY TELLINGHIS ENTIRE STORY.. ALSOPRODUCED BY KIA..SUCH AN INCREDIBLE STORY..--BOTH JOSH, AND HIS FATHER,MARTY--.. FOR EVERY YARDGAINED IN THE SUPER BOWL..KIA WILL DONATE 1-THOUSANDDOLLARS TO CHARITIESFOCUSING ON HOMELESS YOUTH..INCLDUING OKLAHOMA'S"POSITIVE TOMORROWS"..