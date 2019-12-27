Global  

Australia Braces For Heat Waves Once Again

Australia Braces For Heat Waves Once Again

Australia Braces For Heat Waves Once Again

Area in southeast Australia braced for days-long heat waves that could spark bushfires that have been burning for months.

According to Reuters, firefighters and residents are preparing for the possible danger.

The Premier of New South Wales said they are open to “any recommendations we need to adopt ahead of the bushfire season.” New South Wales was one of the states hit the hardest by bushfires in Australia.
