Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote No

Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial.

Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote for witnesses, it is unlikely Democrats will have the support.
