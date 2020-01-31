Global  

Legacies S02E12 Kai Parker Screwed Us

Legacies S02E12 Kai Parker Screwed Us

Legacies S02E12 Kai Parker Screwed Us

Legacies 2x12 "Kai Parker Screwed Us" Promo with guest star Chris Wood - CHRIS WOOD RETURNS AS THE VILLAINOUS KAI PARKER — When a series of events leads Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) to the prison world, they come face to face with the twins’ evil uncle Kai (guest star Chris Wood).

Angela Barnes Gomes directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#212).

Original airdate 2/6/2020.
