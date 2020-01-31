Global  

Grey's Anatomy S16E12 The Last Supper

Grey's Anatomy S16E12 The Last Supper

Grey's Anatomy S16E12 The Last Supper

Grey's Anatomy 16x12 "The Last Supper" Season 16 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - Jackson creates an uncomfortable situation when he invites new girlfriend, Vic, to what he thinks is Richard and Catherine’s anniversary celebration, only to discover the dinner was called for different reasons.

Elsewhere, Levi brings Nico on a trip to visit an ailing family member on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, February 6th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.
Can Catherine and Richard Reconcile? [Video]Can Catherine and Richard Reconcile?

Catherine (guest star Debbie Allen) tells Richard (James Pickens Jr.) that she thinks they should try one last time to reconcile instead of separating. Richard tells her that, if she wants things to..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:13Published

Grey's Anatomy S16E13 Save the Last Dance for Me [Video]Grey's Anatomy S16E13 Save the Last Dance for Me

Grey's Anatomy 16x13 "Save the Last Dance for Me" Season 16 Episode 13 Promo trailer HD - DeLuca can’t figure out what’s going on with his incurable patient Suzanne and he turns to a diagnostics..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:32Published

