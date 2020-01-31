Grey's Anatomy S16E12 The Last Supper

Grey's Anatomy 16x12 "The Last Supper" Season 16 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - Jackson creates an uncomfortable situation when he invites new girlfriend, Vic, to what he thinks is Richard and Catherine’s anniversary celebration, only to discover the dinner was called for different reasons.

Elsewhere, Levi brings Nico on a trip to visit an ailing family member on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, February 6th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.