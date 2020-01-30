A Million Little Things S02E12 Guilty

A Million Little Things 2x12 "Guilty" Season 2 Episode 12 Promo Trailer - Gary takes a big step and confronts his past, while Maggie finally talks to Eric.

Meanwhile, Regina’s adoption news to her mother causes tension to their already complex relationship on an all-new episode of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing Thursday, February 6th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.