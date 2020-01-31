Kartik Aaryan REVEALS His Marriage Plans, Sara Ali Khan Gives An EPIC Reply | Love Aaj Kal 2

Recently, during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan visited the sets of a reality show.

In a fun segment, Kartik revealed that he is not yet ready for marriage that got him an epic response from Sara.

Watch the video to know her reaction.