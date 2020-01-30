Global  

Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings - Game Highlights

Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings, 01/30/2020
Iaffalo’s hat trick helps Kings stun Coyotes 3-2 in overtime

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored 24 seconds into overtime, completing a hat trick that...
Seattle Times - Published

Oliver Ekman-Larsson injured in Arizona Coyotes' loss to Los Angeles Kings

The Coyotes' losing skid grew, and they also lost their captain to a lower-body injury.  
azcentral.com - Published


NHL Highlights | Lightning @ Kings 1/29/20 [Video]NHL Highlights | Lightning @ Kings 1/29/20

Extended highlights of the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Los Angeles Kings

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published

Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights [Video]Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes, 01/29/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:33Published

