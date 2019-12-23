Global  

Putting Meal Delivery Services To The Test

Putting Meal Delivery Services To The Test

Putting Meal Delivery Services To The Test

Liz Collin tests the most popular food delivery services to see if they deliver on taste – and cost (2:54).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 30, 2020
