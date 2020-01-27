Miami also turning red Friday before Super Bowl

41 ACTION NEWS IS YOURHOME OF THE CHIEFS.THE CHIEFS HAVE FANSALL OVER THE NATION....AND EVEN THE WORLD.BUT AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD SHOWS US...THEY'RE ALL FLOCKING TOMIAMI.ARIEL?TYPICALLY IT'S THE MUSICAND THE WEATHERTHAT BRINGSTHOUSANDS TO SOUTHBEACHMary Jo Imes/ Chiefs Fan fromFloridaThe snow birds and they arein the water in December andJanuary, where we are onlyputting our toes in the water.But it's a place that peoplecome to and they enjoy theweather.

It's beautiful.THIS WEEK IS THEBRIGHTEST OF DAYS FORTHE KANSAS CITY CHIEFSChris Shaw/ Chiefs Fan fromKansasCityWhole lot of Chiefs fanswalking around different partsof Miami.

Everyone saying GoChiefsLINCOLN ROADPRACTICALLY GOING REDJulie Sordelet/ Chiefs Fan fromIndianaI've been a Chiefs fan since Ican't remember since I wasbornAFTER THE AFCCHAMPIONSHIPJULIE SORDELET WASFIRED UP- ANDIMMEDIATELY BOOKED HERTICKET TO SOUTH BEACHSHE CAME FROMINDIANAJulie Sordelet/ Chiefs Fan fromIndianaWhen I've been walkingaround, a lot of people that Idon't think aren't necessarilyChiefs fans are pulling for theChiefs and have been veryencouraging to us.SO FOR THIS WEEK,IT MIGHT BE APPROPRIATETO RENAME SOUTHBEACHChris Shaw/ Chiefs Fan fromKansasCityI would say it's Kansas CitySouth right nowBECAUSE CHIEFS KINGDOMIS DANCING THEIR WAY TOTHE SUPER BOWLMary Jo Imes/ Chiefs Fan fromFloridaYou know their fans are theloudest fans and they brokethey World Record, so yes.ARIEL ROTHFIELD, 41ACTION NEWTHANKS, ARIEL.