Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Miami also turning red Friday before Super Bowl

Miami also turning red Friday before Super Bowl

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Miami also turning red Friday before Super Bowl

Miami also turning red Friday before Super Bowl

With the Chiefs and 49ers set to play Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, Miami is turning red with Chiefs fans taking over Lincoln Road.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Miami also turning red Friday before Super Bowl

41 ACTION NEWS IS YOURHOME OF THE CHIEFS.THE CHIEFS HAVE FANSALL OVER THE NATION....AND EVEN THE WORLD.BUT AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD SHOWS US...THEY'RE ALL FLOCKING TOMIAMI.ARIEL?TYPICALLY IT'S THE MUSICAND THE WEATHERTHAT BRINGSTHOUSANDS TO SOUTHBEACHMary Jo Imes/ Chiefs Fan fromFloridaThe snow birds and they arein the water in December andJanuary, where we are onlyputting our toes in the water.But it's a place that peoplecome to and they enjoy theweather.

It's beautiful.THIS WEEK IS THEBRIGHTEST OF DAYS FORTHE KANSAS CITY CHIEFSChris Shaw/ Chiefs Fan fromKansasCityWhole lot of Chiefs fanswalking around different partsof Miami.

Everyone saying GoChiefsLINCOLN ROADPRACTICALLY GOING REDJulie Sordelet/ Chiefs Fan fromIndianaI've been a Chiefs fan since Ican't remember since I wasbornAFTER THE AFCCHAMPIONSHIPJULIE SORDELET WASFIRED UP- ANDIMMEDIATELY BOOKED HERTICKET TO SOUTH BEACHSHE CAME FROMINDIANAJulie Sordelet/ Chiefs Fan fromIndianaWhen I've been walkingaround, a lot of people that Idon't think aren't necessarilyChiefs fans are pulling for theChiefs and have been veryencouraging to us.SO FOR THIS WEEK,IT MIGHT BE APPROPRIATETO RENAME SOUTHBEACHChris Shaw/ Chiefs Fan fromKansasCityI would say it's Kansas CitySouth right nowBECAUSE CHIEFS KINGDOMIS DANCING THEIR WAY TOTHE SUPER BOWLMary Jo Imes/ Chiefs Fan fromFloridaYou know their fans are theloudest fans and they brokethey World Record, so yes.ARIEL ROTHFIELD, 41ACTION NEWTHANKS, ARIEL.



Recent related news from verified sources

FOX News Channel to Present Special Live Programming Surrounding Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida

FOX News Channel to Present Special Live Programming Surrounding Super Bowl LIV in Miami, FloridaNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX News Channel (FNC) will present special live programming ahead of...
Business Wire - Published

‘Dale’ Learn About Miami Lingo While In Town For Super Bowl 54

In town for the Super Bowl? Miami is so diverse, we've created our own slang. So here's an...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Behind the scenes: KC turns red for Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl Red Friday [Video]Behind the scenes: KC turns red for Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl Red Friday

Ahead of the Chiefs' first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years Sunday, the Kansas City skyline and other parts of the metro are lit up in red to show support for the hometown team.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published

Fans At Super Bowl LIVE Can't Wait For The Big Game [Video]Fans At Super Bowl LIVE Can't Wait For The Big Game

CBS4's Amber Diaz spoke with several fans who scored tickets to Super Bowl 54.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.