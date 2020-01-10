Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fort Pierce residents concerned about gun violence in recent weeks

Fort Pierce residents concerned about gun violence in recent weeks

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Fort Pierce residents concerned about gun violence in recent weeks

Fort Pierce residents concerned about gun violence in recent weeks

Nearly two months after a 16-year-old girl, Tar'nija Carter, was shot and killed near the Boys and Girls Club in Fort Pierce, nearby neighbors say there has not been a stop in nearby gun violence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arnold, New Kensington Residents Shaken By Recent Shootings [Video]Arnold, New Kensington Residents Shaken By Recent Shootings

People living in the Arnold and New Kensington areas of Westmoreland County are shaken after a pair of fatal shootings; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:00Published

Avondale rally against gun violence [Video]Avondale rally against gun violence

Avondale residents gathered Thursday night to call for peace ahead of the uptick in shootings the city typically sees during the summer. "We had a rash of shootings up here a couple of weeks ago, so..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.