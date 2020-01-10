Fort Pierce residents concerned about gun violence in recent weeks 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:14s - Published Fort Pierce residents concerned about gun violence in recent weeks Nearly two months after a 16-year-old girl, Tar'nija Carter, was shot and killed near the Boys and Girls Club in Fort Pierce, nearby neighbors say there has not been a stop in nearby gun violence. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Arnold, New Kensington Residents Shaken By Recent Shootings People living in the Arnold and New Kensington areas of Westmoreland County are shaken after a pair of fatal shootings; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:00Published 2 weeks ago Avondale rally against gun violence Avondale residents gathered Thursday night to call for peace ahead of the uptick in shootings the city typically sees during the summer. "We had a rash of shootings up here a couple of weeks ago, so.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:03Published 3 weeks ago