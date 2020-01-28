Global  

Palestinians push for UN action over Trump Middle East plan

Palestinians push for UN action over Trump Middle East plan

Palestinians push for UN action over Trump Middle East plan

President Mahmoud Abbas to address UNSC on Palestinian rejection of the US Middle East proposal within two weeks.
Palestinians face uphill battle against Trump's Middle East plan

When Palestinian leaders learned that the release of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East plan...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraSBSBBC News


Trump's Middle East plan would steal Palestinian land: Turkey

Turkey dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East plan on Tuesday as an attempt to steal...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaAl JazeeraBBC News



esprit1789

ESPRIT RT @ShehabAgencyEn: Palestinians push UN action over US peace plan, Abbas to speak at UN Security Council More details https://t.co/A181yu… 2 hours ago

AmdNiyaz

Ahmed Niyaz Palestinians push for UN action over Trump Middle East plan https://t.co/tRweAFgBhm 2 hours ago

anakrimba151

Umar Alatas RT @SocialistVoice: Palestinians push UN action over Donald Trump’s peace plan Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the Unit… 3 hours ago

JIfesanya

John Ifesanya Let there be peace. Palestinians push for UN action over Trump Middle East plan https://t.co/s8LZ7cRSCa 5 hours ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Palestinians push for UN action over Trump Middle East plan: https://t.co/kQrwkXgiBS #UnitedNations 7 hours ago

goloci2

go loci Palestinians push for UN action over Trump Middle East plan @AJENews https://t.co/VIkYJZp2JT 8 hours ago

El_Grillo1

El_Grillo Palestinians push for UN action over Trump Middle East plan https://t.co/cMjZ2OvTFT 12 hours ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 Palestinians push UN action over Donald Trump’s peace plan Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the… https://t.co/VVyNg4F30N 13 hours ago


'A joke': Palestinians slam Trump's proposal for new capital [Video]'A joke': Palestinians slam Trump's proposal for new capital

Under US proposal, a small village in East Jerusalem has been earmarked as capital of a future Palestinian state.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published

Jordan: A muted response to Trump's Middle East plan [Video]Jordan: A muted response to Trump's Middle East plan

Jordan, which has traditionally played a role in previous peace plans, had been sidelined from discussions for Trump's controversial plan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published

